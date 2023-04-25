Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Best cook among Indian politicians? Rahul Gandhi says…

Best cook among Indian politicians? Rahul Gandhi says…

ByRitu Maria Johny
Apr 25, 2023 05:24 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi, in a recent interview, also revealed that he prefers Indian sweets over French desserts.

Rahul Gandhi, in a recent interview with a food journalist, revealed details about his culinary habits as well as the ‘best chef’ among politicians in India. According to Gandhi, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav makes the finest food, while in his family, his mother Sonia Gandhi is ‘number 1 in cooking’. The Congress leader took to Instagram to share a snippet from the full interaction with Kunal Vijayakar.

Rahul Gandhi with food journalist Kunal Vijayakar. (Screengrab/YT)

In the interview with the YouTube channel 'Khaane Mein Kya Hai', he reiterated that even though his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whom he ranked second in cooking skills, may not like it, “among all of them, his mother makes the best food”.

The former Wayanad MP placed himself in a distant third position in terms of culinary skills in the Gandhi household.

Sharing more details about his food preferences, Gandhi said that he was a ‘morning coffee’ and ‘evening tea’ person. Having a sweet tooth, he would choose Indian ‘mithai’ over French desserts.

The interview was recorded during a food walk in Old Delhi where he enjoyed popular dishes from Matia Mahal market and the Bengali market. He also tried out the renowned ‘sherbet’ vendor and ‘golgappas’ at Nathu sweets in these areas.

Read | 'Ready to pay any price': Rahul Gandhi says as he vacates his bungalow

After his disqualification as an MP following the conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case by a Surat court, Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence on Saturday. Gandhi had occupied the12 Tughlaq Lane bungalowfor almost two decades from2005.

His return to the national capital was marked after two days of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, where he shared photos of enjoying ice cream at a Nandini milk shop amid the row over Amul’s entry in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritu Maria Johny

Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi lalu prasad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP