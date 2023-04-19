Home / Cities / Delhi News / Pics: Rahul Gandhi's old Delhi stroll was all about ‘gol-gappe’, ‘sharbat’

Pics: Rahul Gandhi's old Delhi stroll was all about ‘gol-gappe’, ‘sharbat’

ByNisha Anand
Apr 19, 2023 07:53 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi's return to Delhi was marked after two days of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Matia Mahal market in old Delhi Tuesday evening and enjoyed some popular dishes.

Rahul Gandhi seen in old Delhi Tuesday evening.
Gandhi, dressed in a blue polo t-shirt, was captured in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which is particularly lively during the ongoing month of Ramzan. The ex-Congress chief was greeted by swarms of people at the market, who followed him around and also raised slogans, news agency PTI reported.

Gandhi was seen relishing popular Indian street food, including ‘golgappas' at the popular Nathu sweets at the Bengali market. He was also spotted at a famous vendor's 'sharbat' shop, surrounded by crowd of people and media persons.

His return to the national capital was marked after two days of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.

Earlier on Sunday, Gandhi shared photos of enjoying ice cream at a Nandini milk shop during his visit to Karnataka. Sharing photos in a tweet, he also termed the brand “Karnataka's pride” amid the controversy surrounding the local dairy brand and Gujarat's Amul – after the latter announced it would begin supply of its milk varieties in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Gandhi's tweet was met with response from the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya who said given that Gandhi thinks Nandini is the best, he should intervene in Kerala for its smooth sale.

