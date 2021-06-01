Rahul Gandhi blames government for rise in black fungus cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed concern over the rise in black fungus cases, the shortage of the drug needed to cure it, and questioned what measures were being taken to curb this new crisis of the infection, which has emerged as a major Covid-19 complication.

“The central government should clarify about the black fungus epidemic. What is being done about Amphotericin B drug [needed to treat the disease] shortage? What is the procedure for getting this medicine to the patient? Instead of giving treatment, why is the Modi government getting the public involved in formalities?” he tweeted in Hindi.

The Delhi high court on Monday asked the Centre and state government for a distribution policy for the Amphotericin B and who should be given priority while distributing the drug–an elderly or a young person.

Gandhi blamed the “inefficiency” of the government for the “epidemic of black fungus along with the Covid pandemic”.