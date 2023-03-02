Rahul Gandhi calls for new thinking to promote democratic environment globally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for new thinking to promote a democratic environment globally as opposed to a coercive one. He cited a decline in manufacturing in democratic countries as production shifted to China and said it has led to mass inequality and anger which needed urgent attention.

Rahul Gandhi said the US has become less open. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“...we need new thinking about how you produce in a democratic environment...” he said in his lecture at the University of Cambridge titled “Learning to Listen in the 21st Century” on Tuesday.

Gandhi, who is a visiting fellow at the Cambridge Judge Business School, spoke about two divergent perspectives of the US and China since World War II, especially since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Gandhi said the US has become less open after September 11, 2001, terror attacks in addition to shedding manufacturing jobs.

He underlined the importance globally of finding a way of listening compassionately to new concerns in the 21st century. He added the art of listening is very powerful when done consistently and diligently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi, who is on a week-long tour of the UK, also spoke about his 4,000-km walk Bharat Jodo Yatra through 12 states from September to January to draw attention to “prejudice, unemployment and growing inequality in India”.

He is scheduled to interact with representatives of the UK chapter of the Indian Overseas Congress and address an Indian Diaspora Conference in London.