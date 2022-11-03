Rahul Gandhi corrects child's Karate techniques. Congress takes a dig at BJP

The Congress on Thursday shared a light moment from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra where the Congress leader can be seen interacting with a karate kid. And the interaction, as captured in the video, is mostly about punches. Rahul Gandhi, who is a black belt in Aikido, supervised the deliveries of a Karate kid and apparently corrected his technique. Also Read | Actor Pooja Bhatt joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. Watch

Sharing the video, the Congress on its official Twitter handle wrote, "If the technique is wrong, the country goes on to the path of destruction. And this is the question of the future of the children. Rahul Gandhi showing the right technique to a child..."

Watch

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Hyderabad on Wednesday where Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt joined the Congress leader and walked for around 10.5km.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi unfurled the National Flag at Hyderabad's Charminar. Radhika Vemula, the mother of Dalit student Rohith Vemula who killed himself in 2016 following alleged harassement, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi also played cricket with a Class 5 student at Patancheru. The student submitted a letter to the Congress leader urging him to ensure that the fees in private schools are reduced.

