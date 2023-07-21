Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea against Gujarat high court order
Live

Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear plea against Gujarat high court order

ByHT News Desk
Jul 21, 2023 09:58 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE: The appeal was filed on July 15, after the Gujarat HC dealt a blow to Gandhi’s endeavour to revive his Lok Sabha membership.

Rahul Gandhi defamation case LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear an appeal filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, challenging the Gujarat high court order against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

A Supreme Court bench of justices BR Gavai and PK Mishra is scheduled to hear the petition.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi moves Supreme Court against Gujarat HC refusing to stay conviction

The appeal was filed on July 15, exactly a week after the high court dealt a blow to Gandhi’s endeavour to revive his Lok Sabha membership, ruling that the Congress leader “breached modesty” and that his offence involved “moral turpitude”.

The complainant in the case, BJP leader Purnesh Modi, has already filed his caveat in the top court to ensure no orders are passed in Gandhi’s appeal without hearing his side.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi likely to move to ex-Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's house in South Delhi

On March 23, a Gujarat magisterial court convicted Gandhi for his remarks on ‘Modi’ surname after Purnesh Modi filed a criminal complaint. The Congress leader was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, which disqualified him as an MP under the Representation of People Act.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 21 Jul 2023 09:57 AM

    Massive setback to Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname case by Guj HC: A timeline

    The Gujarat high court dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case. Justice Hemant Prachchhak delivered the verdict at 11am. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi congress
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.