Rahul Gandhi dubs Madhya Pradesh as India's ‘corruption capital’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday dubbed Madhya Pradesh as the country's “corruption capital” and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government of indulging in rampant corruption.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Neemuch on November 13.(X)

Gandhi made the allegation while referring to a purported viral video showing the son of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and a "middleman" talking about several crore rupees.

“Today Madhya Pradesh is the capital of corruption,” the Congress leader said while addressing a poll rally in the state's Neemuch district. “You must have seen the video of BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar ji's son. They are looting your money. The people of the state are suffering losses due to the loot of BJP leaders.”

In his address, Gandhi, also promised a caste census if the Congress comes to power at the Centre and in the state.

He also promised his party government will provide LPG cylinder at ₹500, waive farmers' loans up to ₹2 lakh, pay a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,600 for wheat which will go up to ₹3,000 and free electricity up to 100 units, reported PTI.

Gandhi claimed that 18,000 farmers in the state committed suicide because of debt. He further added that when the Congress government in the state started waiving farm loans, their government was "stolen" by the BJP.

"The Congress had formed government in MP (after the 2018 polls) and the moment it started working for farmers by waiving loans of 27 lakh cultivators, the BJP, in collusion with big industrialists, stole your government of farmers, labourers and small shop owners and came back to power," the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi also said that since he started talking about the OBC community and wanted to know their exact number in the country, the prime minister, who called himself from the OBC community, stopped speaking about it.

“Now, Modi ji says there is no caste in Hindustan and poverty is the only caste that exists in the country,” he said. “Out of 90 officers at the Centre, only three are from the OBC category and out of 53 officers in Madhya Pradesh only one is from the OBC community,” Gandhi said.

Madhya Pradesh will witness polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

