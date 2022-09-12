Rahul Gandhi explains purpose of Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘Nothing possible until…’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheading the grand old party's Bharat Jodi Yatra, on Monday spoke about the need of the campaign that aims to united the nation. He said that while India has many critical goals to achieve, including reducing the sufferings of millions of poor people, it would not be possible if the country remained divided, angry and full of hatred for itself.

Gandhi was addressing a gathering of the party on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram as part of the yatra. The campaign that entered its second day in Kerala on Monday saw a massive footfall as thousands lined up on the streets to extend their support to the Congress MP, on a 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir foot-march.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks through Kazhakkoottam in Kerala during Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra pic.twitter.com/08aGVY7M0h — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

“Some people have asked about the need for 'Bharat Jodo'. India has many critical goals to achieve... We have to reduce the suffering of millions of poor people. It's not easy. It can't be possible if India is divided, angry, full of hatred for itself,” Gandhi said.

He said if anybody hates another person in the country then that person is hating the very idea of India. Gandhi said an atmosphere of hatred generated by a particular ideology is prevailing in the country.

"Every single person in this country is Indian and if anybody hates any other Indian, he is hating the idea of India itself. Today, we have an atmosphere of anger and hatred generated by a particular ideology," said the Congress MP from Wayanad.

