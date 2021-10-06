Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, two other Congress leaders depart via Lucknow for Lakhimpur Kheri
india news

Rahul Gandhi, two other Congress leaders depart via Lucknow for Lakhimpur Kheri

Updated on Oct 06, 2021 01:41 PM IST
KC Venugopal, who is accompanying Rahul Gandhi, had submitted a request for allowing a five-member delegation to visit Lakhimpur Kheri (HT photo/Sanjeev Verma)
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

Rahul Gandhi and two other Congress leaders left via Lucknow for Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, where assembly of over four people has been barred under the Code Of Criminal Procedure’s Section 144 after eight people were killed in violence that erupted there on Sunday when a car mowed down protesting farmers.

“Three of us will be going (since) Section 144 prevents a gathering of four or more people. We want to go there and support the families,” said Gandhi at a press conference. He said the rights of the farmers were being “systematically robbed”. “And this is why they are protesting. It started from the land acquisition bill, then the farm laws were passed (last year) and now this.” He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for travelling to Lucknow on Tuesday for launching projects and not visiting Lakhimpur Kheri.

On Monday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained while she was on her way to meet the families of the farmers killed in the violence. Rahul Gandhi was expected to head to Lakhimpur Kheri via road after flying to Lucknow.

On Tuesday, KC Venugopal, who is accompanying Rahul Gandhi, submitted a request for allowing a five-member delegation to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. He said they wanted to “express condolences to the bereaved families and to know the facts firsthand.” Venugopal cited the permission granted to members of other political parties to visit the area and added “in the same spirit, necessary arrangements may kindly be made” for the Congress delegation.

The Uttar Pradesh government initially denied the permission citing imposition of Section 144, however, on Wednesday state government’s home department said it will allow Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other people to visit Lakhimpur Kheri.

A Trinamool Congress delegation met the families of the farmers on Tuesday.

