Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farmers’ issue

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the issue of compensation to the farmers who allegedly died during their agitation against the three farm laws that were finally repealed by the Centre on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on November 29.

“I hereby give [a notice] of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance,” the Wayanad MP wrote in his notice to the secretary general of Lok Sabha.

Gandhi added, “Farmers continue to seek justice and raise demands on various issues affecting the fundamentals of agriculture. Farmers also seek justice for all those who are being falsely prosecuted in manufactured cases and for the families of the farmers, who sacrificed themselves in the yearlong agitation.”

Farm unions have claimed nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests and their pending demands include compensation as well as withdrawal of all criminal cases lodged against protesting farmers. However, the Union government told the Parliament last week that it has no data on farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three farm laws and therefore there was no question of compensation to their families.

In his reply on the third day of the ongoing winter session, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar also said the government did not have records on the number of police cases registered against farmers in various states.

In the Rajya Sabha, too, Congress MP Manish Tewari raised the issue of farmers through an adjournment motion over the Minimum Support Price, compensation, job for the families of the farmers who allegedly died during the agitation and withdrawal of cases filed against them.

The protesting farmers have decided to continue their stir till the Central government responds to their demands such as a legal guarantee for MSP and rehabilitation for kin of the farmers who died during the agitation.

