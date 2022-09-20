Rahul Gandhi has a query on world's 2nd richest man & India’s unemployment rate

Days after billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani became the world's second richest man again, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is headlining the party’s Kashmir-to-Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo Yatra, spoke about the vast gap in the distribution of wealth and income gap in the country that also has the highest unemployment rate.

According to reports, Gandhi said, "The second richest man in the world is from India. How can it be that the second richest man in the world is an Indian and the country has the highest unemployment rate? How can it be that we have the richest man and our people face the highest prices in the world? Is it something that we are going to just accept? A country where an average person cannot dream, cannot give education to his children, cannot take his parents to hospital, a youngster cannot dream of building a business? At the same time, a handful of people monopolise their business."

Addressing a public programme on the 12th day of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' at Kanichukulangara in the Alappuzha district of Kerala, Gandhi, who often accuses the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of helping only its "corporate friends", said the saffron camp wishes to build a country where a "handful" of people will "manage" the whole country.

"The BJP wants to build a country where a handful of people control the entire country, and because of this, millions and millions of people are drowning in poverty, youngsters can't dream of being employed," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari amid jibes from the BJP, questioning the need of the march and urging Congress to first unify the party.

On Tuesday, Gandhi kick-started the 13th day of his march from Cherthala along with thousands of party workers.

The yatra began with the planting of a Rambutan sapling at St. Michael's College. It was organised by Sasthravedi, the environment wing of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

