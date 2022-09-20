Prashant Kishor's suggestion for Bharat Jodo Yatra: ' Would have been better if Congress...'

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said the Congress should have begun its much-publicised Bharat Jodo Yatra either from poll-bound Gujarat or some other BJP-ruled state.

Kishor, who earlier put to rest speculations about his joining the Congress, made the comments while speaking on the sidelines of an event in Nagpur where he also met local leaders and activists supporting the cause of a separate Vidarbha state.

"It would have been better had the Congress started its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat where elections are due later this year or other BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh," Kishor, who has often been critical of the Gandhi leadership, said when asked about the ongoing campaign, according to a PTI report.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra - a 3,570 km foot march. The footmarch that began in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari is currently traversing through Kerala and would enter Karnataka by the end of this month. While Tamil Nadu is ruled by Congress ally DMK, in Kerala the Left Front is in power.

The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. The yatra, which aims to cover 25km every day, will pass through Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

Kishor, credited for various state political campaign victories, including that of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress for the last Bengal polls, has sparked yet another buzz after his recent meeting with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The political circle is abuzz with the possible reunion of Kumar and Kishor. Kishor, who held the top post in the Janata Dal-United, was expelled by Kumar in 2020 amid his sharp comments against the Centre and reported differences with the Bihar CM.

