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Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over CBSE OSM row: ‘Attacks on me won’t absolve crimes’

Dharmendra Pradhan earlier called Rahul Gandhi ‘frustrated’, accusing LoP of consistently opposing India’s technological and scientific advancements.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 06:04 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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The war of words between Rahul Gandhi and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan continued over the CBSE On-Screen Marking controversy, with the Union minister sharply criticising the Congress leader for alleging tampering in the Class 12 board examination results.

Rahul Gandhi did not mince his words when replying to 'frustrated' remark by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI)

Pradhan said Gandhi’s remarks reflected frustration over repeated electoral defeats and accused him of consistently opposing India’s technological and scientific advancements.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) seems to have reached a different state of mind. Due to continuous electoral defeats, he appears frustrated. He opposed SIR, he used to oppose EVMs, and he opposed Digital India. He does not seem to stand with India’s scientific progress....politics can be done later. Right now, the most important thing is that the mental stress of these students and examinees should not increase further," said Pradhan while speaking to the reporters.

Also Read | Centre says ‘accept responsibility for CBSE OSM glitches, corrective measures underway’

He alleged that either proper background checks were not conducted or the concerns were deliberately ignored.

"Either you ran a background check and went ahead anyway - or you didn’t run one at all. Either way, you are complicit. As for responsibility - if the PM cared, he should have sacked you long ago for ruining the futures of lakhs of students," said Gandhi.

Also Read | ‘Denial is not answer’: Rahul Gandhi after CBSE rejects his claims on Coempt Edu Teck contract

Pradhan admits discrepancies occurred

Pradhan, on Thursday, said that the government acknowledges the discrepancies that took place during results, adding that it accepts responsibility and promises corrective measures.

“The government acknowledges some discrepancies, accepts responsibility, and promises corrective measures. Officials will ensure that no student query is left unresolved and accountability will be ensured at all levels…”

He also said that the board has begun the revaluation process for the Class 12 examinations and has top agencies, including IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras to oversee the OSM technology.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over CBSE OSM row: ‘Attacks on me won’t absolve crimes’
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