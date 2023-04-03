Rahul Gandhi in Surat, Rijiju says ‘taking a procession…courts are watching’

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju stepped up the attack on Rahul Gandhi as the Congress leader arrived in Surat along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party veterans to appeal against his conviction in the 2019 defamation case. Rijiju said that Rahul Gandhi had secured an exemption from appearing in the court when the hearing was on and was now “taking a procession…when personal appearance is not needed.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at sessions court in Surat.(Twitter / Congress )

"Shri Rahul Gandhi "never ceases" to amaze! So far he avoided appearing in courts, and would field lawyers to secure exemption from his personal appearance. And now he is taking a Procession to Surat When Personal appearance is not needed," he said in a tweet. “People and Courts are watching.”

Rahul Gandhi in Surat:

Rahul Gandhi filed an appeal in the sessions court in Surat challenging his conviction and sentencing by a lower court in the criminal defamation case over the "Modi surname" remark, hoping to overturn a judgement that resulted in his expulsion from parliament. His legal team filed appeal no. 254/2023 before he reached the court and sought bail.

The court accepted his petition and posted it for hearing on April 13. He was also granted interim bail till the next date of hearing.

Earlier today, the 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He was received at the Surat airport by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot before they left for the sessions court.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Gandhi for what the Congress said was a “symbol of support”, calling it a "drama" and a “childish attempt to bring pressure on the appellate court.”

"My point is very simple -- why the Congress party is trying to put this kind of undue pressure on the judiciary? There are means and ways to deal with judicial matters. But is this the way?" Rijiju asked while talking to reporters in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

He wondered whether there has ever been a case in the past where an entire political party tried to "gherao" a court.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to hit back at Rijiju, saying, "The man who threatens the judiciary, judges and ex-judges daily and also distorts history daily talking. Hypocrisy ki koi seema nahin hai Modi Kaal mein (There is no limit to hypocrisy in Modi's rule)."

