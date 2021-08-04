Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week
india news

Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir next week

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet a few Congress leaders and may stay in the UT only for a couple of days.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:51 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi also told the Opposition leaders that he planned to visit Kerala, his electoral state, but had to cancel it due to the monsoon session of Parliament.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir on August 9, a party functionary said on Tuesday.

During an informal discussion with the Opposition leaders at a breakfast meeting in Constitution Club, Gandhi told some of them that he will visit the Union territory soon, a senior non-Congress leader who was sitting at the same table with the former Congress chief said, asking not to be named.

During his visit, Gandhi is likely to meet a few Congress leaders and may stay in the UT only for a couple of days.

Gandhi also told the Opposition leaders that he planned to visit Kerala, his electoral state, but had to cancel it due to the monsoon session of Parliament.

“He told us that he will go to Kashmir soon. During our chat, which was just a general discussion during breakfast, Rahul said he also planned to go to Kerala but couldn’t go,” the leader cited above said.

“The Congress leader also said that he is trying to resolve the Rajasthan crisis soon,” the leader added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi jammu and kashmir news
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP