‘Rahul Gandhi must speak up’: HD Kumaraswamy targets Congress over KPSC row

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday stepped up his attack on the Karnataka government, calling the KPSC recruitment scandal a "national" embarrassment and asking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Bengaluru to meet affected youth. Kumaraswamy said the controversy is damaging the state's image.

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Bengaluru to meet affected youth. (PTI)

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"Rahul Gandhi must speak about this," Kumaraswamy said, adding that he "cannot remain silent" over the allegations and urging him to take up the KPSC matter with the same urgency he showed on the NEET controversy.

The controversy centres on alleged irregularities in recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineers (Grade-I) and Veterinary Officers, with allegations that candidates sat for exams at resorts and that OMR sheets were manipulated. IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar was arrested by the CID in the case, which is before the Karnataka High Court, where 12 hearings have taken place so far.

Kumaraswamy alleged Home Minister Priyank Kharge cannot distance himself from the case, since the recruitment fell under his charge as Rural Development Minister, and questioned the appointment of former KPSC Chairman Shyam Bhat. Kharge has demanded Kumaraswamy substantiate the allegations with documents; Congress issued no fresh response to Monday's remarks.

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