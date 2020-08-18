e-paper
Home / India News / 'Rahul Gandhi never spared any opportunity to weaken country's resolve in Covid-19 fight': Ravi Shankar Prasad

‘Rahul Gandhi never spared any opportunity to weaken country’s resolve in Covid-19 fight’: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad talked about the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, which he said was being run like a family trust and funds meant for the country were diverted there.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 14:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference after Supreme Court verdict on PM CARES Fund, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
         

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad joined party chief JP Nadda in attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court verdict on PM CARES fund.

The apex court on Tuesday rejected a plea seeking transfer of all contributions made to PM CARES Fund till date to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), a statutory fund created under said act.

“Transparency is writ large in PM CARES Fund both in terms of legal requirement and transparent management of funds received on a voluntary basis. Our government has not faced even a single accusation of corruption,” said Prasad.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi, from day 1, has used coronavirus to create disunity in the nation. “Rahul Gandhi never spared any opportunity to weaken the national resolve in the fight against Covid-19,” the minister added.

Prasad once again talked about the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, which he said was being run like a family trust and funds meant for the country were diverted there.

He said that many petitions were filed in various courts “by Rahul Gandhi and Congress party” against the PM CARES Fund but all such negative efforts have today been nullified.

“Rahul Gandhi was against lockdown, even made fun of PM’s initiatives like lighting of diyas and banging of utensils or clapping for doctors and nurses. Today, all the countries are adopting similar measures,” said Prasad.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, BJP chief JP Nadda had said that “is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi”.

“The verdict by Supreme Court on PM CARES is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi & his band of ‘rent a cause’ activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates,” Nadda said on Twitter.

“Rahul Gandhi’s rants have been repeatedly dismissed by the common man who has overwhelmingly contributed to PM CARES. With the highest court also pronouncing its verdict, will Rahul & his ‘rent a cause’ activist army mend their ways or embarrass themselves further?” he said in his second tweet.

A three-judge bench of the apex court on Tuesday rejected a petition by an NGO seeking transfer of contributions in PM CARES Fund to National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The court held that individual and organisations are free to contribute to NDRF and there is no prohibition on the same. However, PM CARES is a separate fund established as a public charitable trust and no direction can be issued to transfer funds from that to NDRF, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan ruled.

