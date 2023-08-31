Rahul Gandhi on upcoming special Parliament session: ‘Indicator of little panic’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over the upcoming special session of the Parliament from September 18-22.Calling the move a result of ‘panic’, Gandhi, who is in Mumbai to attend the meeting of I.N.D.I.A bloc, said,"I think maybe it is an indicator of a little panic. Same type of panic that happened when I spoke in Parliament House, panic that suddenly made them revoke my Parliament membership. So, I think it is panic because these matters are very close to the PM. Whenever you touch the Adani matter, the PM gets very uncomfortable and very nervous."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Nana Patole and Party General Secretary in Charge (Organisation) KC Venugopal in Mumbai.(AICC )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT faction) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at the Centre, accusing it of hurting Hindu sentiments. "Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival especially for Maharashtra. Despite that, Hindu sentiments are neglected and a special session of the Parliament has been called," Chaturvedi was quoted by PTI as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said,"Let them bring it, the fight will continue".Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said,"Managing the News Cycle, Modi style.1. News today has been dominated by latest revelations on the Modani-scam.2. Tomorrow the ever-growing INDIA parties meet in Mumbai.How to counter? Announce a 5-day special session of Parliament when Monsoon session has just ended 3 weeks back. Regardless, the JPC demand will continue to resonate inside and outside Parliament".Earlier in the day, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi in a post on X, formerly Twitter, announced that a special session of Parliament will take place on September 18-22. “Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament”, Joshi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior parliamentary affairs ministry official said the agenda of the session will be finalised next week. While speaking to HT, a National Democratic Leader ruled out the possibility of the Centre tabling the Uniform Civil Code bill in the special session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON