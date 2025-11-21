Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka condole death of IAF pilot in Tejas crash: ‘Deeply saddened’

The Congress condoled the death of an Indian Air Force pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, with Rahul Gandhi saying the nation stands with the family of the pilot, honouring his courage and service. Firefighters work at the site of a crash involving Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates.(REUTERS)

Visuals of the crash aired on various TV channels showed the IAF's fighter jet dropping altitude and then crashing on the ground, before being engulfed in a ball of fire. As smoke billowed out of the crash site, the sight left the spectators shocked.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of our brave IAF pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show."

"My heartfelt condolences to his family. The nation stands with them, honouring his courage and service," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "We have lost a courageous son of India, an Indian Air Force pilot, in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show."

"My prayers and deepest condolences to his family. The nation stands with them in this hour of sorrow, honouring his supreme sacrifice," the MP from Kerala's Wayanad said.

The Congress, in its official X handle, said, "We are deeply saddened to lose our brave Indian Air Force pilot in the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show. Today, the nation mourns this loss and honours his extraordinary courage and service."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," the party said.