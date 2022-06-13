Rahul Gandhi questioning: Congress’s Uttarakhand unit stages protest

Dehradun: As part of the nationwide protests against the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s summon to Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald newspaper case, the Uttarakhand unit of the Congress on Monday staged a protest outside the agency’s sub-zonal office in Dehradun. Police detained around 200 protestors before letting them off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NK Bhatt, a local police officer, said the protest was peaceful, but the protesters blocked the traffic so they had to remove them from the site.

State Congress president Karan Mahara and Yashpal Arya, the leader of Opposition in the state assembly, led the protesters who held banners and raised slogans against the Centre over alleged misuse of central agencies such as ED.

Garima Dasauni, the state Congress spokesperson, said ED notice to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is a testament to the central government’s repeated attempts to muzzle the Opposition and dissenting voices. She alleged the “misuse of federal probe agencies’’ against Opposition parties.

“The government is trying to tarnish the image of our top leaders and break their morale. Rahul Gandhi has been raising public-oriented issues inside and outside the Parliament. By using such tactics, they can’t stop our voice. We stand with him. Every worker will raise the voice against the harassment of the opposition,’’ she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said they will raise the matter in the upcoming Budget session of the Uttarakhand assembly.

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED in the National Herald money laundering case on Monday in New Delhi . Senior Congress leaders and workers also marched with him as a show of strength. Sonia Gandhi, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised, will be questioned on June 23.