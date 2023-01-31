Rahul Gandhi reveals why he wore T-shirt for Bharat Jodo Yatra

It’s been a constant question since the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into northern India: how was Rahul Gandhi managing to brave the cold in a mere T-shirt?

There was much speculation about this, including speculation, based on photographs that he was wearing a warm vest underneath, apart from critical comments about the T-shirt itself (Gandhi sported what looked like a Burberry in the initial days of the yatra).

On Monday, at the conclusion of the 135-day and 4084-km-long walkathon from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Gandhi spoke about the T-shirt.

“...Four children came to me. They were beggars and had no clothes on...I hugged them...They were cold and shivering. Maybe they didn’t have food. I thought that if they’re not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn’t wear the same...,” Gandhi said.

To be sure, Gandhi did sport a raincoat in Kathua and a jacket in Kashmir. And on Monday, he wore a traditional pheran and a cap as he addressed a meeting amidst snowfall.

When he started his address, an aide standing behind him offered an umbrella to the Wayanad MP , but Gandhi declined the offer and addressed the rally braving the snowfall amid bone-chilling temperature.

Before the rally, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen playing with snow, a video of which was shared by the former on Twitter. He also threw snowballs at party general secretary KC Venugopal.