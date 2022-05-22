Rahul Gandhi's 'surprise phone call', UK Cong workers speak to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the members of the grand old party's overseas wing, The Indian Overseas Congress in London. During the interaction, Gandhi connected the IOC members to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a surprise phone call, news agency PTI quoted the IOC UK statement. “In a surprise move, Rahul Gandhi connected IOC team members to Sonia Gandhi over the phone, during which Mrs Gandhi motivated all the team members to work hard for the party and win the upcoming elections,” IOC UK said in a statement.The party chief called on the overseas Congress workers to work hard in helping the opposition win the upcoming elections. The team members of IOC Telangana expressed their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for the creation of the state in 2014. She asked them to work hard to help the party in winning the 2023 Telangana elections.

Addressing the IOC members, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Congress is geared up for an ideological fight in the country. “He said we are not fighting against any one political organisation but against a harmful ideology and to protect the institutions of the country,” an IOC UK spokesperson said.

The interaction with the overseas Congress workers comes a day after Rahul Gandhi's address at the 'Ideas for India' conclave in London. During the interaction, he launched an all out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.

“The Prime Minister must have an attitude that 'I want to listen'. And from there everything flows down. But our Prime Minister doesn't listen. You can’t have a country that’s not allowed to speak… and a PMO that can’t speak freely," he had said. ALSO READ: Jaishankar hits back after Rahul Gandhi's 'arrogant' Indian diplomats remarkDuring the seminar, the former Congress chief had drawn parallels between Ukraine and Ladakh. "Please see the parallel. What's going on in Ukraine and what is happening in Ladakh?"ALSO READ: Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi: 'Take off Italian glasses to see vikas in India'The Bharatiya Janata Party launched an all out attack on Gandhi, with spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia saying,"Rahul Gandhi's situation in politics is like someone who wants to appear in the PhD exam but does not like books and has not even passed nursery."

