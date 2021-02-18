Rahul Gandhi says UP govt crushing honour of women, human rights

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took on the Uttar Pradesh government over reports of crimes against women in the state and accused it of crushing human rights.

Gandhi's tweet comes after two girls of the same family were found dead in their field in Unnao district on Wednesday evening. A third girl is critical in a hospital in Kanpur.

"Not only of the Dalit society, but the UP government is also crushing women honour and human rights. But they should remember that I and the entire Congress Party stand as the voice of the victims and will continue to provide justice to them," Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, locals in Unnao opposed the burial of the two minor girls demanding their bodies should first be handed over to the families.

The villagers also protested the detention of four family members of the victims and sought a CBI inquiry into the deaths.

"The family members of the three girls took them to the common health clinic in the district in an unconscious state. Two of the girls were declared brought dead by the doctors, and one was referred to a higher center for treatment. Prima facie they show symptoms of poisoning," said Anand Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police, Unnao.

The SP said there were no injury marks on the bodies of the girls, and the police are waiting for the post-mortem reports to determine their cause of death.

"We are trying to reconstruct the crime scene to get to the bottom of the matter. The investigation is underway. Police have deployed six teams to look into the matter, the villagers are being interrogated," Kulkarni added.