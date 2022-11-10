Rahul Gandhi says, ‘See this happens in Parliament’. Then switches off his mic

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed a meeting in Nanded in Maharashtra, he switched his microphone off twice to demonstrate what happens to opposition leaders in Parliament. "We started this Bharat Jodo Yatra because the media may not be in a position to highlight us. And see what happened with us in Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said as he switched off his microphone.

Rahul Gandhi continued speaking with the microphone off and then as he switched on the mic, he said, "At least here we have the control. In Parliament, they just switch it off in 2 minutes. We keep watching. If you speak on note ban, mic off. If you speak on Chinese incursion, mic off." "You keep on saying whatever you want. But nobody will hear anything," Rahul Gandhi said. As 'ED-ED' slogans came from the audience, Rahul Gandhi said, "That's there, but no one is scared of ED."

Taking on the BJP's government's Agnipath scheme, he said, "You can serve the country for four years. After four years, you can't be a patriot anymore. Go home after four years, mic off. This is Agniveer."

"PM Modi says there has been no Chinese incursion. Then what are the Indian side and the Chinese side talking about? There have been 22 rounds of talks. This is the situation of the country. That is why we took out the yatra," Rahul Gandhi said.

On investments going out of Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi said these projects will be given to two-three industrialists who are the prime minister's friends. "Ports, infrastructure, telecom, agriculture sectors have been given to these people," Gandhi alleged.

"Don't get scared of anything. I am not talking about Narendra Modi or RSS. I am talking about everything. And if you are not scared of anything, you will never be hateful of anything. This is my message to the youth of Nanded. Work for the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Maharashtra on Monday. On Wednesday, he and his associates walked from the Shankarnagar area in Biloli to Naigaon and proceeded to Krushnoor.

NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Suprita Sule, Jayant Patil and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday.

