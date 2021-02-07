Rahul Gandhi to address two farmers’ rallies in Rajasthan next week

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan on February 12 and 13 and will address two farmers’ rallies in Padampur and Pilibanga of Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts, the party’s state unit chief Govindsingh Dotasara said on Sunday.

Dotasara, who was in Sriganganagar on Sunday to finalise Gandhi’s itinerary, said the former Congress president Gandhi will arrive at Suratgarh airstrip and address a rally in Padampur around 11 am on February 12. He will address another rally in Pilibanga the same day.

He said the party is planning more engagements for Gandhi for February 13 – likely in Ajmer and Nagaur districts.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leaders will also address the rallies, Dotasara said.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Centre over the three contentious farm laws.

On Saturday, AICC general Secretary Ajay Maken had tweeted about Gandhi’s rallies which he said were to help raise the farmers’ voice and their struggle to ensure the withdrawal of the three farm laws.