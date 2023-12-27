close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14

ByHT News Desk
Dec 27, 2023 10:39 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14

On the lines of his previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start a similar outreach programme from the northeastern state of Manipur. Gandhi will kick off the yatra on January 14, which is scheduled to culminate in Mumbai on March 20, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal announced on Wednesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi and his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi and his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, (PTI)

"On December 21, Congress Working Committee unanimously gave an opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from East to West. Rahul Gandhi also agreed to fulfill the wishes of the CWC. All India Congress Committee has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20, from Manipur to Mumbai," Venugopal told a press conference.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Gandhi will cover a distance of 6,200 km during the 65-day march, traversing 14 states and 85 districts, the Congress leader said.

The states include Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“In this yatra, Rahul Gandhi is going to interact with the youth, women and marginalised people,” he added.

However, unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the latest outreach programme will be undertaken on a bus.

“Bus yatra allows maximum access to the people on the way,” Venugopal said, adding that the yatra will include “short stretches of walking every now and then”.

Gandhi undertook the Bharat Jodo Yatra that covered 4500 km over 150 days starting from Kanyakumari on September 6 last year. The Congress party leaders had been requesting Gandhi to undertake another Yatra. In the last CWC on December 21, the working committee unanimously urged Gandhi to take out another yatra. In the meeting, Gandhi said that he will do whatever the party wants him to.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out