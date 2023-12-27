Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from January 14

On the lines of his previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start a similar outreach programme from the northeastern state of Manipur. Gandhi will kick off the yatra on January 14, which is scheduled to culminate in Mumbai on March 20, Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal announced on Wednesday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi and his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, (PTI)

"On December 21, Congress Working Committee unanimously gave an opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start a yatra from East to West. Rahul Gandhi also agreed to fulfill the wishes of the CWC. All India Congress Committee has decided to hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' from January 14 to March 20, from Manipur to Mumbai," Venugopal told a press conference.

Gandhi will cover a distance of 6,200 km during the 65-day march, traversing 14 states and 85 districts, the Congress leader said.

The states include Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“In this yatra, Rahul Gandhi is going to interact with the youth, women and marginalised people,” he added.

However, unlike the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the latest outreach programme will be undertaken on a bus.

“Bus yatra allows maximum access to the people on the way,” Venugopal said, adding that the yatra will include “short stretches of walking every now and then”.

Gandhi undertook the Bharat Jodo Yatra that covered 4500 km over 150 days starting from Kanyakumari on September 6 last year. The Congress party leaders had been requesting Gandhi to undertake another Yatra. In the last CWC on December 21, the working committee unanimously urged Gandhi to take out another yatra. In the meeting, Gandhi said that he will do whatever the party wants him to.

