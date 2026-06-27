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Rahul Gandhi urges Congress leaders to back ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ drive

The appeal comes after Congress launched a nationwide campaign, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ on June 25, aiming at a “comprehensive overhaul” of the education system

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 07:54 pm IST
By Ishita Bahl, New Delhi
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday issued a letter urging the party’s department heads and local leaders to support its student and youth wings for the successful implementation of the newly launched ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign.

Gandhi further said that the youth is facing an “unprecedented crisis” marked by paper leaks and cancelled examinations. (PTI)

“Let us all work together to free our youth from this oppressive system and lay the foundation for a new system that provides them with the opportunity and support they deserve,” he said in the letter addressed to all party general secretaries, department heads, and presidents of District Congress Committees (DCC), Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) and City Congress Committees.

The appeal comes after Congress launched a nationwide campaign, ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ on June 25, aiming at a “comprehensive overhaul” of the education system, starting with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

In the letter, Gandhi appealed to his party heads and leaders to “extend full support and cooperation” to the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) to ensure the successful implementation of the campaign.

 
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