Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who completed his second year as the Lok Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition, announced he would keep fighting for the people of the country. On 2 yrs as LoP, Rahul says ‘will keep fighting’

“Today marks two years since I became the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Every single day of these two years has been dedicated to one task - to carry the voice of every Indian to the corridors of power. Whether it’s the fight for NEET aspirants, exposing electoral fraud, or defending the Constitution, I have stood with you on every front. I stand with you today, and I always will,” Gandhi said.

“The journey is long, but my resolve remains the same - I will keep fighting every battle for you. Jai Hind. Jai Constitution,” Gandhi said, sharing in the three-and-a-half-minute video of speeches he made over the past two years.

Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 from Amethi, a seat that had been represented by stalwarts of his family. But he also suffered a shock defeat from the seat in 2019, however he got elected from Wayanad—a seat that belongs to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the current Lok Sabha.

In the past two years as the LoP, Gandhi has raised key demands, including the caste census in the country. The government announced in April last year that caste enumeration would be a part of the decadal census of 2026. Gandhi had also been a vocal critic of the government’s economic policies and has also demanded education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation for paper leaks.