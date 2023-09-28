Rahul Gandhi's another reach-out exercise. This time at Delhi's Kirti Nagar furniture market

In another reaching out exercise in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday visited the famous furniture market of Kirti Nagar and interacted with the carpenters at work. During his visit, Gandhi heard the problems of the carpenters associated with their daily lives and also tried his hand at building some furniture items. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Kirti Nagar furniture market in New Delhi.(@RahulGandhi)

"Today I went to Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists – experts at carving durability and beauty," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"We talked a lot, got to know a little about their skills and tried to learn a bit," the former Congress chief also said.

The Congress party also shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Kirti Nagar market in a social media post on X, in which he is seen trying his hand with some furniture tools.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is still on," the party said.

This was Gandhi's third such reaching-out exercise in Delhi in the recent past. He met fruit and vegetable vendors in Azadpur Mandi in August after a video of a tearful vendor struggling with inflation went viral, and more recently spoke to the porters at the Anand Vihar railway station.

"Had met Rameshwar ji (a vegetable vendor) a few days ago. As soon as the news of this was received, some coolie brothers requested me to meet them. And as soon as I got a chance, I reached Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi. I met them and interacted for long during which got to know their lives closely and understood their struggles," Gandhi was quoted as saying by a statement released by the party.

"Coolies are among the most hardworking people of India. From generation to generation, they spend their lives helping millions of travellers in their journey. That badge on the arm of many people is not just an identity, it is also a legacy they have received. There is a share of responsibility for them, but there is very little progress for themselves," Gandhi said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk