News / India News / Rahul Gandhi's call for 'jitni abadi, utna haq' will kill India, warns Rijiju

Rahul Gandhi's call for 'jitni abadi, utna haq' will kill India, warns Rijiju

ByHT News Desk
Oct 05, 2023 06:11 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi endorsed the slogan of 'Jitni abadi, utna haq' saying this was a pledge of the Congress.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his stance of 'jitni abadi, utna haq' (rights proportionate to population), saying hilly states of northeastern India with less population will be deprived of everything. Rijiju, in a social media post on X, claimed that such demand will deprive minorities of getting opportunities in nation-building.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi is playing with fire. His call for 'Jitni Abaadi-Utna Haq' will kill India,” the minister said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“States like Arunachal Pradesh, Hilly North-Eastern States, Ladakh & thousands of tiny communities who's population are less will be deprived of everything... Difficult border areas will never get development since very few people can live in rugged mountains & unfavorable areas.. Minorities of India would never get opportunity in nation building (sic),” he added.

“How desperate one can be for power?”

Rahul Gandhi has been pushing for a nationwide caste census and greater representation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) based on their population. He endorsed the slogan of 'Jitni abadi utna Haq' saying it was a pledge of the Congress party.

"The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC SC ST are 84% there. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget! Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. 'Jitni Abadi Utna Haq' – this is our pledge," Rahul posted on 'X' on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he would prove that the new thinking of Congress will do injustice to south India and the minorities.

"Congress has now started speaking in a new language in its hunger for power. Nowadays, they are saying 'jitni aabadi, utna haq (rights proportional to the population). I would like to ask whoever has given them this sentence, did he think that he is raising questions on the basic policies of Congress. When you say 'jitni aabadi, utna haq', it means, the Congress should now state are you against minorities, Congress should clarify are you against south India," he said at a BJP rally in Nizamabad.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out