Rahul tests Covid positive, PM wishes quick recovery

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and suffering from mild symptoms of the infectious disease.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID,” he tweeted, adding: “All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after Gandhi’s announcement: “I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri @RahulGandhi Ji.”

Earlier in the day, Gandhi attacked the Centre again, this time calling its vaccine strategy one of “discrimination, not distribution”. The Congress leader talked about the government’s decision to expand the vaccination drive to all adults in the country, saying that the vaccines won’t be free for those between 18 and 45 years of age, and there is no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections.

He tweeted: “No free vaccine for 18-45 years old. Middlemen brought in without price control. No vaccine guarantee for weaker section. GOI’s discrimination-not distribution- Strategy!”

Gandhi’s attack came a day after the Centre announced the “liberalised and accelerated phase 3 strategy” of Covid-19 vaccination that will come into force on May 1 and will allow the entire adult population access to vaccines.

India launched the first phase of the vaccination drive In January this year which covered healthcare and frontline workers. March saw the launch of the second phase which opened up vaccination to people above the age of 45.

Gandhi has been critical of the government’s vaccination strategy. On Saturday, the Congress leader had alleged that the “government’s arrogance and suppression of truth is killing people”. He suggested that a clear vaccine strategy and income support are needed o contain the damage caused by the virus.