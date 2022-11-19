Rahul with ‘tukde tukde gang’, Gujarat riot-free because of Modi: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his sustained attack on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, saying the Wayanad MP was holding the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with the 'tukde tukde gang'. Rahul Gandhi had raked up the history involving the late Hindutva ideologue by producing a letter Savarkar had written to the British during his jail term at the Cellular jail at Andaman, seeking clemency, and saying that he would remain their “obedient servant.”

"He stands with people who tried to divide India at the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) and is now raising questions on Veer Savarkar. This is the Congress's mentality. They don't see anything beyond one family," said Anurag Thakur during campaigning in Gujarat for the upcoming assembly election.

The Union minister for Sports and Youth Affairs commended the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making Gujarat 'riot-free'.

"If Gujarat is riot-free today then it's because of BJP and PM Modi. The more Gujarat progresses, the more India will progress. If Gujarat wins, then India will progress," said Anurag Thakur addressing a public meeting in Mangrol.

He further asserted that BJP works on basis of good governance, development and honesty.

"Gujarat model is the number 1 model and development model. Congress did politics only on basis of divide and rule. They've asked for votes on basis of caste, community and religion. BJP works on basis of good governance, development and honesty", said Thakur.

In a massive show of strength, BJP leaders addressed rallies in 89 assembly constituencies of Gujarat on Friday in the run up to the assembly elections. BJP president J P Nadda, chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath), Madhya Pradesh (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma) and as many as 15 Union ministers, including Anurag Thakur, were among those who addressed rallies across the state.

