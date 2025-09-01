Rahul's 'Gandhi se Ambedkar’ march halted midway as Congress protest Bihar SIR | Top points

The opposition's 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march, which marks the grand finale of the Congress party's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, commenced on Monday but stopped midway by the police. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and others, during a march marking the culmination of 'Vote Adhikar Yatra.'(PTI)

Leading the march was Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was joined by several INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, among others.

Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said, "The march can not be allowed after Dak Bunglow crossing as it is a restricted area.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc have been asked to address the public at the Dak Bungalow crossing."

The police may allow a delegation of the INDIA bloc leaders to offer a floral tribute at the statue of BR Ambedkar near Patna High Court.

Here's all you need to know about Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar’ yatra:

The ‘Gandhi to Ambedkar’ marked the culmination of Congress's 14-day, 1,300-km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to protest the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The procession was stopped midway by the Bihar police.

The massive 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' procession started from the historic Gandhi Maidan, where the INDIA bloc leaders offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The march will pass through S P Verma Road, Dak Bunglow Crossing, Kotwali Thana, Nehru Patah, Income Tax Roundabout, before culminating at the statue of B R Ambedkar near Patna High Court.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17.

The Yatra passed through 110 assembly constituencies covering 25 of the 38 districts ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Congress demands SIR revision redone

The Congress party on Sunday demanded that the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar be conducted again, claiming widespread irregularities in the process

The age-old party also accused the poll panel of ignoring nearly 89 lakh complaints submitted by its Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

“The EC keeps getting news planted through its sources that no complaints are coming from any political party. The truth is that the Congress submitted 89 lakh complaints pertaining to irregularities in the SIR to the EC,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said.