Raigarh mourns its brave son and his men killed in a militant ambush in Manipur
india news

Raigarh mourns its brave son and his men killed in a militant ambush in Manipur

Four personnel of the country’s oldest paramilitary were also killed in the militant ambush in Manipur
Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles and his wife killed in a terrorist attack at Singhat sub-division, in Churachandpur on Saturday. Five soldiers of Assam Rifles and two of their family members also lost their lives. (ANI)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 12:03 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

Raipur A pall of gloom descended on Raigarh town and several local residents rushed to the house of a commanding officer of Assam Rifles who, along with his wife and son, were killed in a militant ambush in Manipur on Saturday.

Four personnel of the country’s oldest paramilitary were also killed in the attack.

“We learnt about his death at around 12:10 pm from a relative who is also in the Indian Army and posted in the same region. Army officials told us that Viplav’s seven-year-old son was airlifted but he did not survive. Everyone in our family is in a state of deep shock,” Rajesh Patnaik, Colonel Viplav’s paternal uncle and a resident of Raigarh, said.

Viplav’s younger brother, Anay, is also in the Army and posted in the same region, he added.

“Anay was in Raigarh and was going to Mhow (Indore) for some training programme when we got the news... He rushed to Kolkata on Saturday evening,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik also said that Colonel Viplav Tripathi was inspired by his freedom fighter grand-father, Kishori Mohan Tripathi, who was also a member of the Constituent Assembly.

“Viplav joined the Indian Army with the goal of serving the nation, taking inspiration from his grandfather, a great freedom fighter. His father, a senior journalist, and his mother, a social activist, also encouraged him. He has sacrificed his life while serving for the country. We are proud of him,” he said.

The deceased colonel’s father runs a vernacular newspaper, Dainik Bayaar, in Raigarh district.

“Viplav’s father, Subhash Tripathi, is a senior journalist and his mother retired as a librarian from a government college. The journalists’ fraternity in Raigarh is also in shock. Viplav’s parents spent three months in Manipur with their son and had returned to Raipur last Sunday,” Anil Rateria, a senior journalist of Raigarh district who is close to the family, said.

Born on May 30, 1980, Viplav went to the Sainik School Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) after passing class V at a school in Raigarh town.

