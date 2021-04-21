Home / India News / Railway ministry announces 50,000 award for employee who saved child
india news

Railway ministry announces 50,000 award for employee who saved child

The central railway employee spotted a boy who had fallen onto the tracks and was in the way of an oncoming train. He jumped down, ran towards the boy and hauled him onto the platform before pulling himself up.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 07:50 AM IST
A pointsman in Mumbai Division of Central Railway, Mayur Shelke, who saved the life of a child at Vangani Railway Station being felicitated at CSMT, in Mumbai on Monday.(PTI Photo )

The ministry of railways has announced an award of 50,000 for Mayur Shelke, a Central Railway employee who saved a six-year-old boy by risking his own life.

Shelke's daredevilry in rescuing the child moments before a train streaked past was captured in a CCTV video which won the Internet.

Principal executive director of the Railway Board informed the Central Railway's General Manager by a letter about the award for Shelke's "act of bravery, courage and presence of mind".

"Shelke in absolute disregard of his own life rescued the child by running in face of the oncoming train and lifted the child to safety by placing him on the platform," read the letter.

The incident took place at Vangani station near Mumbai, where Shelke is posted as a pointsman, on April 17.

Shelke spotted a boy who had fallen onto the tracks and was in the way of an oncoming train.

He jumped down, ran towards the boy and hauled him onto the platform before pulling himself up. Two seconds later, the train sped past.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gujarat hospitals allowed to treat Covid-19 patients without prior permission

Maharashtra lockdown? Uddhav Thackeray likely to announce decision today

Covid-19 LIVE: Italy approves J&J vaccine for people over age of 60 years

US 'very closely' tracking course of Covid-19 outbreak in India

CCTV footage of the heart-stopping incident went viral on social media.

Central Railway authorities have already felicitated Shelke for his act of bravery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway ministry
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP