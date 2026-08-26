Railways launch drive amid allegations of impure Rail Neer water

Amid allegations about the quality of Rail Neer bottled water and concerns about hygiene at railway catering units, the railway authorities have intensified inspections of drinking water facilities and food stalls, with Western Railway shutting 39 catering units in the Mumbai Central division over the past 10 days. On Tuesday, the railways also began a large-scale inspection of water-vending machines and pyaus at stations.

The alleged poor water quality of Rail Neer cropped up after social media posts mentioned that the railways’ bottled water brand contained impurities. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

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The alleged poor water quality of Rail Neer cropped up after social media posts mentioned that the railways’ bottled water brand contained impurities. Sources in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said they had initiated legal action against an influencer for the allegations.

Also Read | Western Railway shuts 22 food stalls over hygiene lapses in Maharashtra

The controversy has coincided with a wider inspection drive across the railway network to check drinking water quality and hygiene standards at catering facilities. The Railway Board has directed zonal railways, including Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), to conduct a 10-day inspection of water coolers and UV and RO purification systems at railway stations.

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{{^usCountry}} The inspections will include cleaning water storage tanks, checking them for rust and leakage, ensuring that lids and gaskets are properly fitted and repairing leakages from pipelines and taps. The railway authorities have also been asked to check the functioning of their UV and RO systems and ensure that filters are replaced within the prescribed schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The inspections will include cleaning water storage tanks, checking them for rust and leakage, ensuring that lids and gaskets are properly fitted and repairing leakages from pipelines and taps. The railway authorities have also been asked to check the functioning of their UV and RO systems and ensure that filters are replaced within the prescribed schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our teams, using test-o-meters and other prescribed equipment, have begun testing the quality of water served to passengers at food stalls and even through the vending machines,” said a WR official. “Also, if water coolers are found to be damaged, poorly maintained or unhygienic, they will be immediately removed and replaced wherever necessary. After the 10-day inspection, we will prepare a detailed report.”

Also Read | Railway passengers raise food safety concerns at Pune station

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WR and CR are also checking food stalls for the quality and cleanliness of food served and hygienic serving practices. Between August 16 and August 24, WR closed 39 food, catering and juice stalls for violations.