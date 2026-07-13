Railway passengers raise food safety concerns at Pune station

Passengers at Pune railway station have raised serious concerns over the quality and hygiene of food being sold by vendors inside and outside the station premises, alleging that unhygienic conditions, poor food-handling practices, and overcharging have become the norm despite repeated complaints. The issue has come into focus at a time when the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified inspections and enforcement against (errant) eateries across the state, prompting rail commuters to demand similar action against food vendors operating at one of Maharashtra’s busiest railway stations. Responding to the complaints, Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune railway division, said that the railway administration carries out regular inspections of food stalls operating inside the station to ensure compliance with hygiene and quality standards. (HT PHOTO)

Passengers said that the station has a row of food stalls located near the main entrance, besides several authorised food stalls spread across all six platforms. While these outlets cater to thousands of commuters every day, hygiene standards are not being maintained. Passengers said that food is often kept uncovered, counters are not cleaned regularly, waste is seen lying near some of the stalls, and cleanliness around the vending areas leaves much to be desired. Several commuters also complained that some vendors fail to display the prescribed menu and approved food and beverage rates, with passengers being charged more than the notified prices for packaged water, tea, snacks and meals.

“The railway station is the first impression many visitors get of Pune, but the condition of some food stalls is disappointing. Basic hygiene is missing at several places and food needs to be prepared and served in a much cleaner environment. The authorities should conduct surprise inspections more frequently,” said regular commuter Mukesh Panase. Another passenger, Kalpana Trivedi, said, “Many stalls do not display the approved rate list clearly and passengers are often charged more, especially during rush hours. There should be strict monitoring to ensure that both the food quality and pricing norms are followed.”

Responding to the complaints, Hemant Kumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune railway division, said that the railway administration carries out regular inspections of food stalls operating inside the station to ensure compliance with hygiene and quality standards. “We regularly inspect food stalls at Pune railway station. Recently, a penalty of ₹25,000 was imposed on stalls found violating the prescribed norms. Our food inspector also collects food samples from stalls at regular intervals for laboratory testing to ensure the quality and safety of food being served to passengers. Action is taken whenever any irregularity is found,” he said.

With thousands of passengers passing through Pune railway station every day, commuters have urged the railway authorities to intensify inspections, ensure strict adherence to hygiene standards, prominently display approved menus and price lists at every stall, and initiate stringent action against vendors found violating food safety and pricing regulations. Many passengers believe that regular enforcement, similar to the ongoing FDA drive across Maharashtra, will help improve food quality and restore confidence among travellers.