Railways' Oxygen Express to begin operations today
india news

Railways’ Oxygen Express to begin operations today

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Railways gears up to run Oxygen Express. (Photo: Twitter/Ministry of Railways)

The Indian Railways’ first Oxygen Express is expected to begin operations by Monday evening. It will be a roll-on-rail-off (RoRo) train on which trucks or tankers are put to ferry them to a destination, as per the Central Railway officials.

Empty tankers for carrying liquid oxygen were being loaded at Kalamboli railway yard of the Central Railway on Monday morning. The train will head to a steel plant in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Liquid oxygen will then be loaded in tankers, put on the freight wagon and brought back to Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai.

A green corridor with movement priority will be provided to the Oxygen Express. The tankers will then head via road to different locations in Maharashtra.

The Oxygen Express will also be operated from Boisar railway yard in Palghar district of Maharashtra. Thirty-two tankers can be placed on the flat wagons.

A government statement said a meeting between railway board officials and state transport commissioners took place on transportation of liquid oxygen.

“It was decided that the tankers would be organised by the transport commissioner, Maharashtra. These empty tankers would be moved from Kalamboli/Boisar, railway stations in and near Mumbai, and sent to Vizag and Jamshedpur/Rourkela/Bokaro, for loading of liquid medical oxygen tankers from there,” said the statement.

