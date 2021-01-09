Railways serve eviction notice to 1581 for encroaching railway land in Nainital

The North Eastern Railways zone of the Indian Railways have served eviction notices to 1581 people who are allegedly encroaching the railway land in Haldwani area of Nainital district on Saturday.

The eviction notices have been served on the direction of the High Court of Nainital while hearing a public interest litigation filed by a resident of Haldwani in 2016 in which he alleged that the railway authorities are doing nothing against the encroachers of railway land in Haldwani. The railways had then identified 4365 people allegedly encroaching on its land.

Confirming the development, public relation officer, north eastern railway, Haldwani, Rajendra Singh said, “A team of railway officials accompanied by police personnel had served eviction notices to 1581 encroachers in Ghafoor Basti, Dholak Basti, Kidwai Nagar and wards 15,22 and 24.”

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the notices were not sent to all encroachers individually but put on about 40 notice boards in these areas. They have been asked to vacate the land in 15 days or they would be evicted forcefully," said Singh.