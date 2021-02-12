Railways to roll out first 500 Tejas sleeper coaches in FY 22

The Indian Railways will roll out its first Tejas sleeper-type trains from February 15 onward with the introduction of the Agartala Rajdhani Special train, the ministry announced on Friday.

The ministry has decided to replace the rake of Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express with Tejas Sleeper coaches with upgraded facilities.

"Provided with smart features, the coaches of this New Sleeper Type Tejas Train will offer best in the class travel experience. The start of the Tejas service is planned for February 15," a statement from the Railways said.

Also read: Earthquake felt in Delhi-NCR, parts of north India

"With the introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for a long-distance journey, Indian Railway is making a paradigm shift in the travel experience for the passengers, it added.

It is planned that 500 such Tejas type Sleeper coaches will be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) production units of Indian Railways in FY 21-22 which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over Indian Railways network.

The Tejas type Sleeper coaches have automatic plug door, stainless steel under-frame, bio-vacuum toilet system, air suspension bogies, fire alarm, detection and suppression system, among other smart features.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON