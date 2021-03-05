Home / India News / Rain and thunderstorm warning for many parts of NW India from March 6
india news

Rain and thunderstorm warning for many parts of NW India from March 6

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of March 5 and adjoining plains of northwest India from the night of March 6
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Representational image. (HT Photo)

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely over northwest India and the entire Western Himalayan region from March 6 to 8.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) from the night of March 5 and adjoining plains of northwest India from the night of March 6. Under its influence, widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over the western Himalayan region during March 6 to 8 with peak intensity on March 7.

Heavy rainfall/snowfall is also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 7.

Thunderstorms with lightning and hail at isolated places are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on March 6 and 7 and over Uttarakhand during March 6 to 8.

Scattered light rain or drizzle with lightning and hail is very likely over Punjab on March 6 and 7 and light rain/drizzle over north Haryana, Chandigarh, adjoining West Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on March 7.

There is also rain, thunderstorm/lightning warning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 4-5 days. Heavy rain and thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph) and hail is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on March 5.

Maximum temperatures were recorded as above normal by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the western Himalayan region; by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest India, some parts of central, east and west India.

Maximum temperatures of more than 37 degrees Celsius were recorded at most places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha and Marathwada; at many places over Odisha and in some parts of Telangana and isolated regions in Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and north coastal Andhra Pradesh and west Rajasthan.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at Brahmapuri (Vidarbha) at 39.8 degrees Celsius followed by Kothagudem (Telangana) at 39.5 degrees Celsius and Chandrapur (Vidarbha) 39.2 degrees Celsius.

