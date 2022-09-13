Rain continues to wreak havoc in many parts of Telangana

Hyderabad

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in several parts of Telangana in a span of 24 hours till Monday morning, though there was some respite in the next 12 hours, a bulletin from Hyderabad meteorological department said.

Laxmanchanda of Nirmal district received the highest rainfall of 146.4 mm, followed by 128.6 mm in Khanapur and 124.2 mm in Sarangapur of the same district. Similarly, Dahegaon of Kumaram Bheem district received 118.2 mm and Bazarhatnoor of Adilabad recorded 115.6 mm.

Several remote villages in Nirmal district remained disconnected from the mainstream. Similar reports of streams and rivulets overflowing with floods due to heavy rains, inundating low-lying areas and submerging crops.

At Chintalapalli village of Chennur block in Mancherial district, the approach road to the national highway connecting Nagpur got breached due to overflowing stream, disrupting traffic between Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, district authorities of Bhadradri Kothagudem sounded high alert, as the water level at Godavari crossed the first danger mark of 43 feet at the temple town of Bhadrachalam and reached 45 feet by Monday evening.

As a result, people in the Polavaram submergence villages in Velerpadu and Kukkunuru districts of West Godavari district started moving to safer locations. The main road leading to Velerpadu was inundated in water disrupting traffic flow.

In Krishna basin, too, all the three major reservoirs – Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala continued to receive heavy inflows into the Krishna river, forcing the authorities to lift the gates and release water to the downstream.

