Rain expected in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh this week

Intense rain spells were expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday for two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall was also expected in parts of east and northeast India over the next three to four days.

IMD said a low-pressure area was over the west-central Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas and likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next two days. A trough was running from the cyclonic circulation associated with the above low-pressure area to Bangladesh at lower and middle tropospheric levels.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall was expected in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh until Friday. Isolated very heavy rainfall was also very likely in sub-Himalayan west Bengal, Sikkim, and Odisha on Tuesday.

Fairly widespread, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, and lightning was very likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand until Friday.