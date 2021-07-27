Rain fury leaves 164 dead, 100 missing in Maharashtra

The search operation for the missing 31 people in Maharashtra’s landslide-hit Taliye village was called off on Monday, officials said, even as the death toll in the state pummeled by days of heavy rainfall rose to 164, with at least 100 people still missing.

The Konkan and western districts in the state have witnessed heavy rainfall since last week, which triggered floods and landslides in several villages. According to official data, 890 villages in nine districts were affected.

Rescue teams have recovered 53 bodies from the site of the landslide in Taliye village and five people were reported injured till Monday, Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhari said. The 31 people still missing will be declared dead following due process, she said.

“The teams have stopped search and rescue operation at landslide-hit Taliye village. 31 missing people to be declared dead following due process. The search for these missing people has been called off after seeking the opinion of NDRF, SDRF, TDRF. The relatives of the missing people also demanded closure of the operations,” Choudhari said.

The village, in Mahad taluka of Raigad district, was flattened out after a portion of a hillock collapsed after heavy rainfall burying several houses on Thursday night.

Respecting sentiments of the survivors and relatives of the missing people, the operations to search for the 31 missing people have been officially called off, Chaudhari said.

“It has been a painful experience for us. We have lost our near and dear ones,” said a resident of the village, whose five-year-old son died in the landslide.

Till Monday, with 71 deaths, Raigad district has reported the maximum fatalities, while 41 people have died in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai and two each in Sindhudurg, Pune, Wardha and Akola, the state government said in an official release.

Over 229,000 people have been evacuated from affected areas, the release added.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar toured various rain-hit villages in Sangli district on Monday and interacted with the residents.

“Maha Vikas Aghadi government will provide all possible help to those who have been affected by floods. I, cabinet ministers Jayant Patil, Vijay Wadettiwar, and minister of state Vishwajeet Kadam visited the flood-affected areas in the Sangli district and took stock of the situation. In the next two days, a final decision about (the relief) will be taken in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Pawar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, told reporters.

The work to assess losses caused due to floods is yet to be completed, Pawar said.

“Real picture about the damage caused to crops and farms will emerge after the water recedes. I have instructed the district administration to continue with the assessment of losses at new places,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON