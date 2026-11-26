Heavy rains in the state capital for around an hour in the afternoon led to waterlogging in several parts of the heart of the city, disrupting traffic and forcing people to wade through several inches of water.

Waterlogging raised questions about whether the drains in the city were cleared of debris to facilitate the free flow of water. (Representational image) more less

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It also raised questions about whether the drains in the city were cleared of debris to facilitate the free flow of water.

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State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala contended that such a situation arose because the municipal corporation, ruled by the BJP, did not make the necessary preparations despite the weather warnings indicating a possibility of heavy rain in the state.

Visuals aired on TV channels showed many people sitting atop barricades on roadsides waiting for the water to recede, while outside the Thampanoor railway station and some other places, police officers were seen declogging some of the drain inlets to make the water pass through them.

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Chennithala, in a Facebook post, said that it pained him to see police officers removing garbage with their hands and sticks to clear the waterlogging.

"In reality, these tasks are not part of the police's official duties. But a humane force cannot stand by and watch people in distress. It is when the systems that are supposed to do such work properly fail that the police have to take on this additional responsibility," he said.

The minister appreciated the work done by the police in the circumstances, saying that they have set a great example of humanity in addition to upholding the responsibility of the uniform.

According to the visuals, in some areas, two-wheelers parked on the roadside were seen lying on their sides after the water receded.

Pedestrians wading through the water were seen complaining to the media about the discomfort they were facing.

Garbage and discarded materials were seen floating in the water.

After the rains stopped, the water took around two hours to recede from the affected areas.

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CPI(M) leaders V Sivankutty and V K Prasanth slammed the corporation and its mayor, V V Rajesh, over the waterlogging incident and held a protest at the Thampanoor police station to draw the government's attention to the matter.