Rain likely to continue in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh

Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, parts of Gangetic West Bengal, and central Maharashtra till August 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

IMD said a well-marked low-pressure area was lying over central parts of Rajasthan and is likely to continue to move west-north-westwards and weaken gradually into a low-pressure area while a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal around August 19.

The western end of the monsoon trough was south of its normal position and likely to remain so for two days and shift gradually northwards thereafter. The eastern end of the monsoon trough was running to the north of its normal position. An off-shore trough was running along south Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning was very likely in western and central India.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall was likely in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha till August 21 under the influence of the low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal around August 19.