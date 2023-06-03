Rain, temp trends in May show high variation: IMD

Rainfall and temperature trends in May over the country were highly variable, with northwest India recording an unusually cool and wet peak summer, and east and northeast India registering an unusually dry and warm month.

Rainfall over northwest India (67.3mm) was the third highest, but third lowest over east and northeast India last month since 1901, according to a climate summary issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The average maximum temperature over northwest India was the eighth lowest, but over northeast and east India, it was the eighth highest since 1901, indicating very warm conditions over the region, the weather body said.

Last month, 96 people died, at least 115 were injured, 10 went missing and at least 45 livestock perished due to various weather events, particularly due to thunderstorms and lightning. Cooler than normal temperatures were recorded across the country on several days mainly because of active thunderstorm activity, frequent passage of western disturbances over north India and other supporting synoptic scale weather systems over central and Peninsular India.

Overall, the IMD summary said, the country received 67.5mm rainfall, which is 10% more than its long period average (LPA) of 61.4 mm based on data of 1971-2020. Rainfall over northwest India (67.3mm) was third highest since 1901, after 1987 and 2021. East and northeast India received 111.3mm of rainfall, which is third lowest since 1901, after 1907 and 2012.

The average maximum, minimum and mean temperatures for the country as a whole, last month, was 35.03 degree C, 23.92 degree C and 29.47 degree C, respectively, against the normal of 35.17 degree C, 24.32 degree C and 29.74 degree C based on period 1981-2010.

Over northwest India, the average maximum temperature was the eighth lowest (33.53 degree C, 2.06 degree C below normal); the average minimum temperature was the seventh lowest (20.09 degree C, 1.37 degree C below normal) and the mean temperature was the eighth lowest (26.81 degree C, 1.71 degree C below normal). Over central India, the average minimum temperature was the sixth lowest (25.20 degree C, 0.74 degree C below normal).

No heatwave conditions were recorded between May 1 and 8 and May 24 and 31 due to the occurrence of thunderstorms and widespread rainfall. Heatwave conditions were also subdued in March and April.

“We had a very unusual and interesting summer season. There were many wet and cloudy days, unusual hail storms and gusty winds due to large-scale convective activities triggered by highly supportive synoptic systems. Rajasthan recorded several strong winds and rainy days last month. Summer has been pronounced over east and northeast India because of dry heat over the region in March and April. In May, an anti-cyclone over the Bay of Bengal was south of its normal position which led to good thunderstorm activity over central India, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha but West Bengal and northeast India did not get adequate rain and hence, there was no cooling. I would say the summer season reflects extreme variability in weather conditions over India,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at IMD.

Meanwhile, the monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Arabian Sea and Maldives area, some parts of Lakshadweep area, entire Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal and east central Bay of Bengal, the weather body said on Friday.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over Jammu and its neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation is lying over Punjab. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Arabian Sea around June 5. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region in the subsequent 48 hours.

Though model outputs are highly variable at the moment, IMD officials cautioned that if the low-pressure system intensifies over the Arabian Sea, it could hamper monsoon flow following onset.

