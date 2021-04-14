Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region from today
Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region from today

Due to thunderstorm activity over most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of the country during the next 4-5 days
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 08:35 AM IST
A western disturbance which is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Wednesday is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) over the region till April 18, according to India Meteorological Department.

Light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) are expected over the adjoining plains during April 16 and 17. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on April 16 and 17.

Thunderstorms or dust storms are also likely over west Rajasthan on April 15 and 16 and over east Rajasthan on April 16 and 17.

Due to thunderstorm activity over most parts of the country, no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of the country during the next 4-5 days; except in Gujarat where maximum temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius during next 2-3 days.

Under the influence of trough (area of low pressure)/wind discontinuity, widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) is very likely over southwest peninsular India during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala and Mahe during the next five days; over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next four days; over coastal and south interior Karnataka during the next three days and over Telangana on April 14. Thunderstorm activity is also likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan and Goa during the next two days and over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during April 14-16.

