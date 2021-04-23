Home / India News / Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas till Saturday
Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayas till Saturday

Scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or gusty winds is also very likely over adjoining plains of northwest India during the same period
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 08:12 AM IST
A man transports passengers during rainfall at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Thursday, April 22. (AFP)

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to affect the western Himalayan region till Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department.

Under the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance, widespread rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorm or gusty winds is likely over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) during April 22 to 24.

Scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm or gusty winds is also very likely over adjoining plains of northwest India during the same period.

A north-south trough (area of low pressure) runs from south Madhya Maharashtra to south Tamil Nadu and a cyclonic circulation is lying over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under their influence, isolated to scattered rainfall or thunderstorms are very likely over south Peninsular India during the next 4-5 days. Heavy rainfall is also likely over south interior Karnataka till today and over Kerala and Mahe during April 22 to 24.

Heat wave conditions are unlikely over the country during the next 4-5 days.

