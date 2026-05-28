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Rain to bring down temperature in Delhi as IMD issues ‘yellow alert’

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain and a maximum temperature between 42-44°C on Thursday, and an orange alert for Friday with the maximum falling to 35-37°C

Published on: May 28, 2026 10:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Delhi may get relief from the scorching summer heat as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms along with rain from Thursday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43 degrees Celsius. (HT picture | Sunil Ghosh)

The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4°C on Thursday, at the Safdarjung weather station which is taken as representative of Delhi’s weather.

“Another spell of very light/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph”, the forecast said.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain and a maximum temperature between 42-44°C on Thursday, and an orange alert for Friday with the maximum falling to 35-37°C.

Yellow alerts for rain have been issued for Sunday and Monday as well.

The forecast for Thursday read, “Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky, sustained strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30kmph occasionally gusting to 40kmph during the day. A spell of very light/light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during evening/night.”

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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